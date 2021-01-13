Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

