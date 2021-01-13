KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) stock opened at C$10.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.32 million and a PE ratio of 140.27. KP Tissue Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.86.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

