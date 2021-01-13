Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research firms have commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Kraton alerts:

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 296,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 153,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 113,749 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.