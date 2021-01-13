Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.18 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $117,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

