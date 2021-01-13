Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. 25,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

