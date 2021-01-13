L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day moving average of $179.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

