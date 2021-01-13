L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $16.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

LHX stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

