Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 162.5% in December

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBRMF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

