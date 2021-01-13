Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.65

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $30.99. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 423,495 shares traded.

LAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $247.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 222,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 84,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1,571.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,247,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

