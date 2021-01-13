Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.65. 39,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,981. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $537.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

