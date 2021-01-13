LanaCoin (LANA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. LanaCoin has a market cap of $292,692.49 and approximately $652.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,598.00 or 0.99717204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00375380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00604081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00141080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00027783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,952,125,868 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

