Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.91.

LSTR stock opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

