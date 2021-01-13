Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.78. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 100,369 shares changing hands.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

