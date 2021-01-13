LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.50 ($67.65).

ETR:LXS opened at €63.64 ($74.87) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.92.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

