LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.64 ($66.64).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €63.64 ($74.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.35 and a 200-day moving average of €51.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

