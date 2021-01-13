LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (LXS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR: LXS):

1/13/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/11/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €63.64 ($74.87) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

