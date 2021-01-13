Largo Coin (LRG) Trading Down 3% This Week

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.85 or 0.00028380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $173.62 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00111809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00259834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00063266 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io.

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

