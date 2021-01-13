Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. 2,615,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.