Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 520 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.41. 2,770,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

