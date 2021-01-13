Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 600 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.46. 2,201,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

