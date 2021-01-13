Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 34,174 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,967,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,385. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.