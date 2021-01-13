Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises about 2.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 37.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 192,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 395,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,819. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

