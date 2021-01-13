Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 25,755 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,755 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

