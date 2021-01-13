Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 95 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. The Hershey makes up 3.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.92. 709,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.89. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

