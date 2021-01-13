Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $627.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post $627.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.02 million and the lowest is $627.00 million. Lazard posted sales of $708.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 583,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,581. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

