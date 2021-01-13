LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 0.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $68.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.