LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $36.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 23.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average is $219.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

