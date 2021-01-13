LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of LCII opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $145.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

