Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.37. Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,640 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

About Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

