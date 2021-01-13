Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

