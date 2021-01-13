Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.