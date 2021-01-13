Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

HST opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

