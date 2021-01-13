Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 4,269 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 319,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $111.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

