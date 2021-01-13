Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 719,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.