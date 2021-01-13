Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

