Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 605 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

UNH opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

