Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 716 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. McAdam LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

