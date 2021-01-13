Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,470,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

Shares of CB opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

