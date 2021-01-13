Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.74

Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 137957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90.

About Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

