Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.80.

NYSE:LMND opened at $172.99 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,466,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

