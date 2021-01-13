LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $12,276,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $313.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $368.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TREE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.