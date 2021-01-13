Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 347.6 days.

Leonardo stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

