Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 86,865 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 1,489,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,887. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

