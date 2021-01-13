Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

USA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 1,374,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $516,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

