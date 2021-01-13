LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.78. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.89.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

