Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.05. 2,397,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,912,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

