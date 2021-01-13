Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Up 8.4%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.67. 3,940,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,801,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $107.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

