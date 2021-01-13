Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.66 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003642 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $160.09 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008282 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002450 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,928,830 coins and its circulating supply is 126,943,592 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars.

