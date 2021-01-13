Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $20.00 at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $12,287,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.