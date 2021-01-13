Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Livent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

LTHM opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Livent by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Livent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

